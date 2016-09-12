North Webster offense too much for Homer in 55-7 rout

SHARE THIS

SPRINGHILL – At the start of the week leading up to this Friday’s game, North Webster head coach John Ware was hopeful his team would get back on track against a Homer team lacking depth and talent.

If the 55-7 beatdown the Knights put on the Pelicans is any indication, it looks like Ware saw what he wanted to see. Never one to be satisfied, Ware still saw areas where his team has to improve before Friday’s showdown at Minden, but also heaped praise on his young team’s performance.

“We just got better,” Ware said. “We executed the way we needed to and got a little more experience. We didn’t turn the ball over and moved the ball well on offense. Overall, I’m very pleased.”

The Knights never left much hope for the visitors, jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead. North Webster didn’t get much fight from Homer in the second half on their way to 20 more points.

Ware said it all started up front Friday with the improved play of his offensive line.

“I thought they played pretty well last night, actually,” Ware said. “We’re still trying to figure out exactly who’s supposed to be in there, to be honest with you. We’re still plugging people in-and-out and trying to figure out who wants it. It’s a battle that may go on for awhile it looks like, but that makes more depth in the long run.”

The Knights got balanced effort from their backfield and quarterback Cameron Huff who completed five of 10 passes, but could have been perfect, according to Ware.

“He was spot on,” Ware said. “He was five for 10 but there were five drops right in our hands.”

The carries were evenly dispersed as the Knights continue trying to bring newcomers up to speed.

“Three guys carried it seven or eight times a piece,” Ware said. “They all played pretty dog-gone good, but TJ Hawthorne had like 130 yards on eight carries.”

The North Webster defense handled their business in a redemption effort and the Knights’ starters got out of the game early as they prepare for a much bigger game against Minden.

“It’ll be fun,” Ware said. “It’s what high school football is all about. The more times we play in these big time atmosphere with these young ones, the better.”

