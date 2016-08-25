NRA banquet slated for Saturday at civic center

SHARE THIS

The 2016 Kisatchie Friends of the National Rifle Association Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Civic Center.

The group is expecting more than 500 attendees at this year’s event – which will include dinner, raffle and auction.

“Money raised this year will help us finish the Webster Parish 4-H Shooting Range,” Phillip Krouse, banquet organizer, said. “Money raised by this event is primarily given to organizations and programs which encourage youth to learn about and participate in shooting sports.”

Some of the guns that will be included in the auction will include the Gun of the Year, a Montana Rifle American Legends .300 Win Mag Rifle, Remington 870 Wingmaster 200th Anniversary Edition 12-gauge shotgun and a Henry Golden Boy Second Amendment Tribute Edition .22 Mag rifle.

Single tickets are $45, while couple tickets cost $70 and a table costs $350. To purchase tickets, contact Krouse at 318-423-6309.

