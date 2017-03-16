Ollie Faye Clark Gooding

Ollie Faye Clark was born to Mr. Daniel and Mrs. Velma Payne Clark July 4, 1936 in Lillie and passed away on March 11, 2017 in Minden. She accepted Christ at an early age at the New Light Baptist Church and was baptized by Pastor J. B. Huey (now deceased).

She was in the Sunshine Band, Home-Made Mission, attended Church Sunday School, Baptist Training Union and took part in the Annual Easter Programs. She received her education in the Webster Parish School System and graduated from Webster High School in 1956.

She united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Sherman Gooding on Nov. 27, 1959 and to this union one son was born. She worked at Minden Medical Center for a number of years. In 1965, she moved to Los Angeles, California and was employed by her aunt Ocie who operated a Nursing Facility.

She returned back home in 1975, worked at Meadowview Nursing Home and retired from Minden Medical Center. She passed away in Minden Medial Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Preceded in death by: Her husband Mr. Sherman Gooding, her parents, grandparents, two brothers, Erickson and J.C. Clark.

She is survived by her two sons, Erickson Charles Gooding, Minden; Kevin Lewis Clark, Arlington, Texas; six grandchildren, Heidi Fay Gooding, Kentavion Eason, Sibley; Jakayla Dixon, Fort Worth, Texas; Tyeke Williams, Cotton Valley; Kylon Clark, Arcadia; one great-granddaughter, Destiny Rose Sangcula, Sibley; three sisters, Mrs. Rose Brantley, Mrs. Flora Flournoy, Mrs. Peggy Dillard, one brother, Mr. Val Houston Clark, Minden; one aunt, Mrs. Pearl Payne, Natchitoches; a special daughter-in-law, Mrs. Liza Gooding Anderson, Sibley; a favorite God-son, Ocy P. Hinkle, Los Angeles; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, located at 413 W. R. Reeder Street in Minden with Pastor Ray D. Jiles of Valley Spring Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will take place at Growing Valley Cemetery following the service.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Benevolent Funeral Home.

