One airlifted after Cotton Valley crash

COTTON VALLEY – A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital following a collision with a vehicle in the opposite lane.

Police Chief Terry Brown said around 4 p.m. Sunday, an SUV was stopped on Highway 371 southbound waiting to make a turn.

Due to traffic, the driver of the motorcycle did not see the SUV stopped and went into the other lane of travel to go

around.

Another car was in the northbound lane of travel when the motorcycle sideswiped the car. Brown said the motorcyclist landed on the side of the road and received extensive injuries to one leg.

Brown said the driver is in critical, but stable condition.

No names of those involved are being released at this time, and no citations had been issued as of press time.

