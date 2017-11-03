Funeral services for Otis L. Strong Jr. will be held Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist West Chapel with the Rev. Bill Crider officiating. Interment will follow at Doyline Cemetery in Doyline under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

He was husband to LaVerne Westbrook Strong, just shy of 70 years of marriage. He is the father of two girls, Jo Strong and Nan Jones of Minden. He had five grandchildren, Jennifer Lewis, Karen Lee (Stephen), David Lewis, Jodi Tuttle (Shane), all of Minden, and Jay Bell (Lindsay) of Aviano, Italy, nine great grandchildren four great great grandchildren, and one sister Josephine Rodgers of Monroe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and four siblings, Pauline Causey, Virginia Allen, Cleve Strong, and Andrew Strong.

One of his greatest joys was to have his family gathered for holiday and special occasions. He was truly an example of a “strong man” and leaves big shoes to fill.

