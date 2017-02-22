Parish receives seven bids for annex renovations

The Webster Parish Police Jury is one step closer to beginning the renovations of the courthouse annex, the former Regions Bank building.

A total of seven bids were submitted, Secretary Treasurer Ronda Carnahan said.

Topping the bids was Carter Construction Co., Inc., of Shreveport with a bid of $595,000, Hall Builders Inc., of Shreveport with a bid of $578,000, ELA Group, Inc., of Shreveport, with a bid of $568,400, McInnis Brothers Construction Inc., of Minden, with a bid of $538,000, Pro-Build Construction, Inc., of Homer with a bid of $527,089, Garcia Construction Co., Inc., of Homer, with a bid of $520,000, and Whitlock and Shelton Construction Inc., of Shreveport, with a bid of $519,900.

Carnahan said the jury will consider the bids in their buildings and grounds committee meeting on March 7 and likely vote on and award a bid in the regular meeting later that morning.

The estimated project cost is $550,000.

“We’ll award the contract and they’ll schedule a construction timeline after that,” she said.

The courthouse annex was purchased in 2008, and the police jury has dedicated funds for building maintenance to fund the renovation.

Plans are to renovate the teller area into the police jury meeting room with two conference rooms. Office renovations will be minimal. The entrance will no longer be on the east side of the building, but the west side, which faces Miller Street. At the entrance, people will walk into a spacious lobby area and go directly into the police jury meeting room.

Plans for the current space being occupied by the police jury in the courthouse will become an additional courtroom and go to the district attorney’s office.

