Passed out men arrested for drugs

Two men were arrested on drug charges after they were reportedly discovered passed out inside a vehicle.

Minden Police arrested Zachary Hickingbottom, 19, and Taylor Reno, 18, both of the 800 block of Old Arcadia Road on the charges of possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police Chief Steve Cropper says around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Shreveport Road and Horton Street and made contact with the driver, identified as Hickingbottom.

“When the driver rolled down the window, the officer could smell a strong odor of suspected marijuana from inside the vehicle,” he said.

Officer First Class Jeremy Sitter asked Hickingbottom if he’d smoked any marijuana, and he reportedly told him he had earlier in the day. When asked if they had any marijuana in the vehicle, Cropper says he admitted they did but did not know its location.

During a search of Hickingbottom and Reno, a bag of suspected synthetic marijuana was found in their pants pockets. A search of the vehicle revealed rolling papers, cigars, empty cigar packs, what appeared to be loose tobacco and what appeared to be a homemade smoking device believed to be used for smoking marijuana.

Reno and Hickingbottom were placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters. They were transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center when they could not make bond, Cropper said.

