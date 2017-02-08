Pat Abshire to speak at Lions Feb. 9

Pat Abshire will be the featured speaker at the Feb. 9 meeting of the Minden Lions Club. A native of Claiborne Parish, Abshire has professionally guided waterfowl hunts in the United States and Canada.

He has been hunting ducks and geese in South Louisiana for more than 20 years. In the past decade, he has traveled nationally as well as internationally for the purpose of hunting waterfowl.

In 2016, Abshire and his brother, Ben, turned a lifelong dream into a reality. Their business, Lights Out Waterfowl, is bringing southern hospitality to the rolling farmlands of Saskatchewan, Canada. Having recently returned to his roots, Abshire and his wife, Micah, moved to Homer to raise their son. Abshire is a member of the Wimberly Agency team.

The Minden Lions Club meets Thursdays at noon at the American Legion Memorial Home, located at 119 Pine St. in Minden.

