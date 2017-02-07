Patricia Rabon Haynes, 70, of Fostoria, Ohio, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. She was born on Nov. 15, 1946 in Ashdown, Arkansas to William Jasper & Evelyn (Marrs) Rabon. She married Ronald H. Haynes Sr. July 3, 1965 in Texas.

he is survived by her husband Ronald Haynes Sr. of Fostoria, son, Ron (Chris Radabaugh) Haynes Jr. of Fostoria, daughter, Tracy (Jim) Hoffman of Tiffin, sisters, Sandra Rabon Burns and Dee Dee (Ron) Henderson both of Bossier City, grandchildren, Cory Haynes, Wesley, Joshua and Jack Radabaugh, Courtney and Grace Hoffman.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Patricia was homemaker, she was an 1964 graduate of Minden High School. She was also a former member of the Elk’s Club, an Emblem Club member for 45 years, three time past president of the Fostoria Emblem Club and State of Ohio President from 1990-1991, and was a current Emblem Club member in Fremont.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with the Rev. Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. with an Emblem Club memorial service during evening visitation all at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Sand Ridge cemetery, Bascom, Ohio.

Memorial can be made to Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment or F.A.C.T. P.O. Box 624 Tiffin, OH 44883.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

