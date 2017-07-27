Paying final respects

Minden Firefighters Daniel Davidson, Lorenzo Emerson, Tony Hall and Chief Kip Mourad pay their respects to a Navy officer Wednesday as his body was transported from Barksdale Air Force Base to Memorial Funeral Home in Homer. Family members say Senior Chief Petty Officer Alonzo Evans died from a medical condition while stationed in Bahrain. Minden Police officers also assisted with the Haynesville native’s escort, which was led by the Louisiana State Police, Homer Police and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Funeral services are set for Saturday.

