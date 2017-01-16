Funeral services for Peggy Moore Burge will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Gerald Palmer officiating. Interment will follow at Point Chapel Cemetery in Doyline. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Peggy was born Jan. 5, 1941 in Minden and entered into rest Jan. 13, 2017 in Shreveport. She was a life-long resident of Webster Parish and resided in her home in Doyline for 59 years. She was a wonderful mother, housewife and gardener who loved to spend most of her days working in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Hazel Moore, brothers Thomas Moore, Jr. and George Moore, sisters Ethel Roberts, Betty Lary, Gloria Curry and Helen Roberts.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Leon “Bo” Burge of Doyline, son Rob Burge and wife

Kelly Jo of Doyline, daughter Carrie Avant and husband Marvin of Doyline, sister Lucy Quaid of Minden, brother Fred Moore of Minden, brother-in-law Odell Roberts of Bossier City, grandchildren Raynie Boley and husband Daniel, Rachel Hayes and husband Daniel, Kelsey Morris and husband Ben, Kayla Burge and Kami Burge, great-grandchildren Bo, Cade, Bryce and Kc, and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Boley, Daniel Hayes, Ben Morris, Gerald Smolenski, Scott Spears and Mike Burge.

Honorary pallbearers will be Silas Handy, Jr. Bo Garrett Boley, Cade Boley and Bryce Burge.

