Peterson’s Lil’ Dozers, Glenbrook earn big wins

SOFTBALL

Darlings

Bon Temps 17, Coleman Appraisals 6

Lexi Wood, Lizzie Balkam and Myla Hubbard each had three hits to lead Bon Temps. Gracie Heard, Aynslea Mays, Maggie mansion, Loren Sivils, Meredity Robinson and Sunni Franks each had two singles each. Elizabeth Burson doubled and Baylee Irby and Jordan Allen both singled.

Vanessa Branton, Varsity Hedges, Anna Gracie Lemmons, Hallie Sutton, Lexi Morrow and Alaya Scott each had two hits to lead Coleman. Maddison Franklin added a single.

Hunter Hot Shots 11, McKenzie Contractors 0

Brooklyn Edwards singled twice and tripled and Lucy Giddens singled and triples to lead the Hot Shots. Linsay Ryan tripled and McKinley Harris and Mackenzie Stevens both had two hits. McKinlee Hamilton, Joslyn Rabb, Londyn Dent, Macy McEachern and It’Tona Swiney all added hits.

Kynzie Smith and Maddison Crawford both had singles to lead McKenzie Contractors.

Angels

Pride 3, Southern Signs 0

Addison Monk struck out eight batters and combined with Vivian Still for a no-hitter to lead the Pride. Vivian Still tripled and Kambree Frizzell added two doubles. Hadley Haynes also doubled.

Kylie Ryan struck out nine and Keily Sumlin struck out five for Southern Signs.

Mojo 8, Dixie Diamonds 0

Colby Hollis and Rebecca Mosley combined to throw a no-hitter for the Mojo. Kady Suggs tripled and Jacey Hughes, Mosley, and Riley Austin all doubled. Lainey Mercer and Rainey Hughes both singled.

McKenna Chreene struck out six batters for the Diamonds.

Ponytails

LFC Lightning 18, Bat Attitudes 7

Laci Cheatham singled and doubled and McKenzie Gates singled twice to lead LFC.

Elyse Jackson singled twice to lead Bat Attitudes and Kaydree Kemp added a base hit.

Belles

Glenbrook 19, 3 Jay’s 1

Emma Earnhardt and Reese Hanson both had two hits to lead Glenbrook. Allie Spigener, Gabby Salas, Lauren Still and Hannah Mosley all added singles.

Madison Bumgardner singled for 3 Jay’s.

Venom 10, WSC 7

Lexi McKenzie singled and doubled and Livi McKenzie and Kendall Lynn both singled for the Venom.

Andrea Smith singled for WSC.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Webster Machine 8, Coca Cola Bears 11

Weston Duck homered and tripled. Ryder Malone had two singles and Tate Machen, Ethan Gorum and Nathan Vise added singles.

Louie Collins and Wyatt Chandler doubled, Preston McKinley had two singles, as did Trent Clemons, and Tanner Cox and Canden Rushing added singles.

Peterson’s 6, Bayou Rentals 3

Riley Daniel and Dawson Gaston singled twice for Bayou, followed by CJ Price, John Hollis Robinson, Dakota Streetman and Ian Clark with hits.

Craten Ware tripled, doubled and singled for the Dozers and Charlie Monzingo tripled and singled. Kade Suggs and Elliot Smith had two singles each and Eli Williams, Allen Faulk and Ryder Buckner added hits.

singled. Kade Suggs and Elliot Smith had two singles each and Eli Williams, Allen Faulk and Ryder Buckner added hits.

AA

Bulldogs 9, Hebert’s 7

Kaleb Rolen and Barron Bower doubled, Davis Powell and Holden Williams had two singles each and Antonio Flynn, Beaux Santelices, John Henry Haynes, Tate Fegley and Connor Bolton added hits.

Kaleb Rolen and Barron Bower doubled, Davis Powell and Holden Williams had two singles each and Antonio Flynn, Beaux Santelices, John Henry Haynes, Tate Fegley and Connor Bolton added hits.

Jude Oglesby and Jackson Monzingo had two singles each and Mason Atkins, Michael Sheets and Cullen Simpson added singles.

Jellum 5, Gorilla Tech 3

Jake Glass had two singles for Jellum.

Blane Long and Malachi West doubled for Gorilla Tech and Jamall Carey and Jacob Jefferson added hits.

AAA

Outlaws 13, Crusaders

Omarion Corley tripled and doubled, Landon Watson and Gavyn Davis added doubles and Landon Fair and Kevin Berry had singles. Watson struck out six.

Levi Pope, Gaige Machen, Devery Moore and Spencer Brantley had singles for Crusaders. Willie Jenkins struck out five.

MF&G 6, Timberland 13

Jackson Waller tripled and singled, Jaxon Smith and Nolan Still singled.

Trevor Tharpe tripled for MF&G and Connor Williams doubled. Eli Campbell singled.

Dixie Youth

Young Guns 11, Redbirds 1

Broox Swain, Garrett Brown and Parker Salas doubled for Young Guns, and DJ Carter and Grayson Williams singled. Swain also struck out five, as did Brown.

Timmy Berry singled for Redbirds and Trey Yetman struck out four.

Apaches 22, Roughriders 1

Bradley Dick and CJ Watts launched home runs and a double, Maddox Mandino finished a home run shy of the cycle and Cooper Chase and Landry Powell doubled and singled. Cason Clemons tripled and singled. Dayton Sims singled twice and Hayden Harmon tripled.

Jase Pate, JJ Williams and Jaylun Hawkins singled for Roughriders.

Dixie Boys

Lakeside 10, Mavs 9

Hunter Guthrie doubled and singled and Adam Culpepper doubled. Chance Scott, Ruben Soto, Blake Bradley and Wyatt Shepherd singled.

Quan Batton singled twice and Keegan Frizzell, Michael Weir, Jacquez Jackson and Joseph Matthews singled.

