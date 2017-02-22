Pierce: Majoring in the minors

The poet Robert Burns said “Oh the gift that God could give us, to see ourselves as others see us” which leads me to ask would we really want to know how others see us which may be up for further discussion” because there will always be people who pick on each other.

But for now I would like to ask what happens when we major in the minors, by that I mean when we pick on our spouses, our parents, our children or our friends for what we perceive as faults — when we cannot back off and leave well enough alone — when we keep on nit picking at someone about what we perceive as their faults maybe we need to ask ourselves if this is what is really bugging me or is there some deep seated problem that I cannot verbalize that lies deeply embedded within our personalities that we cannot articulate?

I am thoroughly convinced that there are many of us who could benefit from some deep soul searching or counseling to help us arrive at a mutually satisfying solution to problems that plague us, that keep us awake day and night, when we cannot let go — and just laugh at our own pettiness.

Though not a psychologist I think that many of our personal problems arrive from a lack of self-worth, from not feeling deeply loved by our friends and family — of our spouses, so we pick at each other trying to make them fit our mold of how we think people should behave.

Does any of this make sense to you?

It does to me.

It is really hard to get to the root of our problems — to learn to control our tongues, our actions and just learn to love each other unconditionally .

There’s one thing I know for sure — no one likes to be picked at, belittled or made to believe that “it’s our way or the highway!”

I also believe that many of the crises that occur in churches often arise from problems within the home — between husbands and wives.

We find it hard to see our problems for what they are .

We want to cast blame on someone else instead of letting well enough alone.

No one wants to be bossed around.

It doesn’t set well with any of us!

We each deserve to do our own thing unless we infringe on someone else’s rights.

Maybe this is where many of these issues arise — from someone feeling like their rights are being infringed upon — not feeling that they are being consulted in major decisions — and of course many of these decisions seem to always come back to money.

Though only an arm chair psychologist I find myself sometimes caught in the middle and just want to give a friend or loved one the idea that maybe counseling might be in order because it is most often hard to see the real root of our problems.

Harmony is so much more important than conflict

I hope something I’ve said helps someone who reads my insights.

It’s so much better to take care of those we have in our relationships than to cast care to the wind and not show understanding to those we cherish most.

It’s easier to live and let live — to reach out– to assist another however we can while we still have that opportunity.

It is like a good friend one time wrote “if you criticize your friends you will find yourself all alone.”

That’s some of the best advice I’ve heard.

Maybe we just need to ask God for wisdom and learn to leave well enough alone!

We mostly want to just be loved unconditionally!

Contact Sarah by email at sarahp9957@aol.com.

