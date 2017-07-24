Pietsch to serve 7 years for Office of Community Services theft

A Ringgold woman will spend the next seven years in prison after she stole more than $53,000 from the Webster Parish Office of Community Services.

Judge Jeff Thompson sentenced Kristy Pietsch in Webster District Court Friday to seven years each on two counts of theft over $25,000 or more. The sentences will be served concurrently.

She will also have to pay more than $86,000 in restitution.

Pietsch, who was the former financial director at the WPOCS office, was arrested in June 2016 after investigators said between November 2014 and May 2016 she deposited more than 50 unauthorized checks from the agency into her personal account.

Following the discovery of theft, the community services office has since implemented new procedures to help prevent theft, according to agency officials.

Pietsch has until 6 p.m. Monday to report to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

