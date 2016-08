SHARE THIS

The Pineland Jamboree is tonight at North Webster High School’s Baucum-Ferrar Stadium. The jamboree will pit Minden against Haynesville in the first contest at 7 p.m., followed by North Webster against Lakeside in the nightcap. The Glenbrook Apaches will be in Vicksburg, Mississippi for a matchup with the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles. Both teams opened their season with a loss in week one of MAIS play. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

