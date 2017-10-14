Pittard takes district judge race; Road District B tax passes

Lane Pittard was elected as the next district judge for the 26th judicial district.

Pittard, currently First Assistant District Attorney for the 26th judicial district, was challenged by Cynthia Carroll-Bridges, a Bossier City attorney.

Pittard was elected with 5,810 votes, or 60 percent, according to complete but unofficial results. Carroll-Bridges took in 3,902 votes, or 40 percent.

Pittard fills the vacant seat and unexpired term of Jeff Cox, who was elected to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal last year.

Road District B Tax

After saying no in December 2016, voters in north Webster Parish said yes to the Road District B tax

The tax, originally enacted in 1972, is a 10-year continuation and currently stands at 3.92 mill. It will bring in an estimated $414,600 dollars a year to be used for road and bridge maintenance in the north end.

Road District B includes areas north of the Couchwood area and includes Springhill, Cullen, Cotton Valley, Sarepta and Shongaloo.

The tax passed with 725 votes, or 65 percent, according to complete but unofficial results.

Sarepta Fire Protection District No. 5

Funding for Sarepta Fire Protection District No. 5 will continue after voters overwhelming passed Saturday.

The tax is a 10-year renewal and currently stands at 12 mill. It will bring in an estimated $143,844 dollars a year to be used for operating the fire district.

The tax passed with 130 votes, or 65 percent, according to complete but unofficial results.

Louisiana Treasurer

Democrat Derrick Edwards and Republican John Schroder will face off in a runoff for state treasure Nov. 18.

Republican John Kennedy held the seat for 17 years, leaving after his U.S. Senate election.

Kennedy’s top aide, Ron Henson, is working as interim treasurer until someone is elected.

Constitutional Amendments

All three constitutional amendments passed.

The first amendment will create a property tax break for all property delivered to a construction site for use in building industrial plants, companies and houses.

The next amendment will expand a property tax exemption given to the surviving spouses of police officers and certain others who die in the line of duty to cover spouses of more first responders, such as paramedics.

The final amendment will direct money from any new gasoline tax into a protected fund for direct transportation costs, not state employee salaries.

Related

Comments

comments