District races are beginning to take shape around the state.

Here in Webster Parish, several teams are already nearing must-win territory after disappointing starts to the district schedule. Other teams sit atop their district standings and need wins to keep it that way.

The Glenbrook Apaches are riding a 6-game winning streak entering the most important game of their season Tuesday at home against Union Christian Academy. Their 5-0 record in district 6AA is tied with the Lions own district mark, meaning the winner of Tuesday’s showdown will have sole-possession of first place.

The Minden Lady Tiders are 22-2 overall and 4-0 in 1-4A. They are currently riding a massive wave of momentum as winners of 15-straight games. Minden will play at North DeSoto on Tuesday.

The Minden boys and Glenbrook girls are both looking to climb back into district races with wins Tuesday as well, while the Lakeside Warriors and Lady Warriors try to stay involved in their 1-2A races against North Caddo Tuesday night at home.

The Doyline Panthers and Lady Panthers are both 0-1 in district play after falling to Weston on the road last Friday.

This week offers a chance to get back on track, as both teams will be at home Tuesday night to take on district foe Castor in the Doyline gym.

All varsity contests tip-off at 6 p.m. with girls games, followed by varsity boys.

