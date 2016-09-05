Playhouse sleeper arrested on drug charge

SHARE THIS

A man sleeping in a playhouse was arrested on a parole warrant and was charged with his third offense of drug possession.

Minden Police arrested Peyton Gorham III, 22, of the 100 block of Roosevelt Street, for possession of marijuana (third offense possession of drug paraphernalia and on a parole warrant.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper says they learned Gorham was living in a playhouse in the backyard.

“He’d been given permission to stay there and sleep there from the property owner,” he said. “The neighbor started seeing a lot of strange activity with people coming and going from this little playhouse. We started getting a lot of phone calls about it, so we started watching.”

A preliminary investigation revealed Gorham was on parole, so the Office of Probation and Parole was contacted, he said.

Around 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, narcotics agents, parole agents and officers went to the Roosevelt Street address and arrested Gorham on the parole warrant without incident.

During a search of his person, Cropper says they discovered in his right pants pocket a glass pipe reportedly used for smoking narcotics and a metal rod necklace allegedly used to smoke illegal narcotics. Agents also discovered a set of scales, the chief said.

Two suspected marijuana roaches and a small bag of suspected marijuana was located in the waistband of his pants, according to the police report.

The chief says a second arrest was made when agents learned the person inside the playhouse with Gorham also had an outstanding probation warrant.

Cardarius L. Casey, 24, of the 500 block of S. Middle Landing, was arrested on the warrant.

“He just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” the chief said.

Gorham and Casey were transported to police headquarters, booked and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

