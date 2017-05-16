Police bust suspected house burglar

An accused burglar was arrested after police found him hiding under a storage building.

Shederrick Shine, 30, of the 1200 block of Tillman Drive, was arrested on a charge of simple burglary

of an inhabited dwelling just before midnight Sunday.

Minden Police were called to a home in the 100 block of McArthur Drive in reference to a home alarm.

The homeowner, who had not been at home, told Officer First Class Ben Allen the alarm company contacted her and no one should be in the home.

As officers were checking the property, they found a cologne bottle, tire pressure gauge and CD holder on the ground next to the carport.

As Officer Antonio Mims was searching around the house, he found a broken window on the home.

Around a storage building in the back yard, officers found an Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 4, games, a PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS, game controllers and a gaming house on the ground.

Officers heard a noise from the storage building, but it was locked. They then looked under the building and found Shine lying on the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police then ordered him out and placed him under arrest.

Shine reportedly told officers he had been chasing away the people that had the items on the ground, but could not answer as to why he was under the building.

During a search of Shine, officers located two cell phones, two gold rings, two watches, a pair of earrings, three necklaces and some change, the report said.

Shine also had blood on shirt and three cuts on his arm from reportedly breaking the window and climbing through.

The blinds that covered the broken window also reportedly had blood on them. Police took them as evidence for DNA testing.

The homeowner was able to identify all the items, the report said.

Shine was transported to police headquarters for booking and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

