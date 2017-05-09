Police, deputies, firefighters wage blood drive battle

Police, deputies and fireman are out for blood.

Webster Parish Sheriff Deputies, Minden Police Officers and firefighters with the Minden Fire Department are part of a friendly competition called “Cuffs and Hoses” to see which department can recruit the most blood donors for LifeShare Blood Centers.

“This is kind of like a competition (among) the police, the fire department and the sheriff’s (office),” Mary Jo Henderson, LifeShare Blood Centers representative, said.

The drive kicks off at noon and runs until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Minden Civic Center.

The drive is open to the public and donors will be able to select which agency they are donating on behalf.

Last year, a total of 29 units were collected with the Minden Fire Department bringing in the most donors.

Minden has been one of LifeShare’s biggest supporters, and Henderson says she’s proud of that.

“This is something that is very, very important, because the blood supply is way down,” she said.

“Minden does better than any place. It’s the best to me. We’re in need of all blood types.”

Men must be at least 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh at least 111 pounds. Females must weigh at least 110 pounds and be healthy.

Henderson says some people may be temporarily or permanently prevented from donating blood due to certain health conditions or certain medications. Diabetics may give blood, but those who are on blood thinners will need permission from their doctors before giving.

Anyone 16 or older, in good health that meets height, weight and donation eligibility requirements may give blood. All 16-year-olds must present signed permission from a parent or guardian at each blood donation.

A photo ID will be required.

