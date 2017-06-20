Police: Meth, marijuana found in car during stop

A Friday traffic stop turned into a drug bust Friday on Germantown Road.

Jeremie Schnieders, 42, of the 400 block of Hurstview Drive in Hurst, Texas, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon and obstruction of driver’s view.

During a traffic stop, Schnieders was acting nervous and kept looking toward the passenger side of the car, according to the arrest affidavit. Officer First Class Clint Smith asked him if anything illegal was in the car and Schnieders reportedly handed him a cigarette pack with marijuana in it.

Schnieders reportedly gave the officer consent to search the car, saying “there shouldn’t be anything else in there.”

During the search, 3 grams of meth, 6.5 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales, drug paraphernalia, an assortment of pills and two handguns were found, the report said.

Schniders was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters before being transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. Assisting Smith with the arrest was Officer Matthew Hicks and Lt. Spencer Tippen.

In an unrelated drug arrest, deputies Shawn Jenkins and Bobby Igo III arrested a Minden woman on drug warrants.

Traci Bynog Flint, 37, of the 2500 block of Old Arcadia Road, was arrested on two counts of distribution of a schedule IV drug and distribution of a legend drug. Bond was set at $60,000.

Flint was placed under arrest at Dixie Mart on Lewisville Road Sunday night and transported to BDCC.

