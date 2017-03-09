Police warning of fake IRS scam

BOSSIER CITY — A police agency in northwest Louisiana says scammers claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service are trying to get people to hand over their credit card numbers.

The Bossier City Police Department said Tuesday that it has been getting calls from residents who say they’ve been contacted by people claiming to work for the IRS. Residents say they’re told by the caller that a warrant will be issued for their arrests if they don’t pay money.

The police department is warning people not to give out personal credit card, banking or other identifying information over the phone if they are contacted by someone claiming to represent the IRS or other government agency.

The agency says the calls are difficult to track, with scammers using fake numbers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

