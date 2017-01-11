Popular lunch spot, Cissie’s Restaurant, closes

The local lunch scene has lost a gem.

Cissie’s Restaurant, located inside the Exacta Inn on Sibley Road next to Interstate 20, has ceased operations citing a decrease in business.

Cissie Hughes, who owned and operated the restaurant for more than 15 years, will retire from the service industry along with the closing.

“Things were getting slow, so I talked to the Lord about what I needed to do,” Hughes said. “It was a decision I had to make.”

Known for their delicious lunch and breakfast that felt more like home cooking, Cissie’s garnered a good reputation in their decade and a half of business.

“I will miss everybody,” Hughes said. “All my customers and clientele, the extended family I had made up there, I will miss them very much. I also want to express thanks to my wonderful cooks and all my employees.”

Exacta Inn owner Jay Kumar could not be reached for comment, but an Exacta Inn employee told the Press-Herald the Inn is searching for someone to fill the vacancy left by Cissie’s.

