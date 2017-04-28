Postal workers to stamp out hunger

On Saturday, May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers, United States Postal Service and other partners are asking the Minden community and surrounding areas to Stamp Out Hunger. This is the 25th anniversary of the food drive. The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, held on the second Saturday in May, has become the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Above, Minden Mayor Tommy Davis, second from left, presents Minden Postmaster Travis Whitehead, Jeremy Vice and Joey Martinez with a proclamation declaring May 13 as “Letter Carriers’ Food Drive Day.” To participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable food items such as canned soup, canned vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on May 13. Letter carriers will collect these food donations for a food bank.

Related

Comments

comments