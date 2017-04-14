Purse auction, salad luncheon set for April 22 at First Assembly

The fifth annual Ladies’ Purse Auction and Salad Luncheon will be Saturday, April 22.

Sponsored by the Women of Grace Women’s Ministry Team at First Assembly of God in Minden, the ladies’ group has become well-known for this annual event and ladies’ day out. Monies raised from the purse auction go to varied programs and the church building fund. The Royal Family Kids’ Camp will be one of the beneficiaries this year.

Tickets are $5, which covers all activities and the luncheon. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday.

“We take brand new and gently used name brand and nice, everyday purses and stuff them with all kinds of surprises,” Lynn Baldree, women’s director, said. “Anything that you can imagine a lady might like will be in there. We already have some great purses lined up this year from Coach, Penelope Ann, London Fog and others.”

A silent auction will be held as well, and some of the prizes are jewelry, gifts and household items, a Chinese Raffle and some special raffle items.

Some of the purses are filled with themed items such as LSU and Louisiana Tech, movie night, which would include a DVD, popcorn, candy, bowls, and more, or a spa-theme that would have manicure and pedicure items.

“Quite a few of the purses have a theme, but some are just loaded down with fun and beautiful items,” Baldree said. “Many have surprises that the purchaser will not see until they take the goodies out. Some have jewelry pieces, gift cards and even cash hidden in them.

Many businesses have donated, including Beyond the Alley Boutique, Stage, Elm Street Dental, Park Lane Jewelry, Stella & Dot, Celebrating Home, 31, Lee Branton and many generous people.

The guest speaker this year will be Christian comedienne and author Jinny Henson. Henson bills herself as a Christian comedienne and a “preacher’s wife, nutty blonde and a soccer mom.” A native of Texas, she moves easily between serious discussions of faith and funny observations about life and has traveled all over the U.S. making people laugh.

“It seems like a lot of people need encouragement,” Henson said. “Life is hard, especially for women trying to fit everything in. People are balancing so many things.”

Henson and her husband, John, have written a book following the tragic death of their 12-year-old daughter, Maggie Lee. Maggie Lee died tragically in 2009 from a traumatic brain injury she sustained in a church youth bus crash caused by a blown tire. The book, “Maggie Lee for Good,” made Amazon’s top 50 for Christian Living book list in its first week of publication.

On what would have been Maggie Lee’s 13th birthday, Oct. 29, 2009, more than 18,000 people did a good deed in her honor.

The Maggie Lee for Good Foundation was formed and has grown every year in good deeds for many.

The book will be available for purchase at the auction and will be autographed by Henson.

Seating is limited to about 200, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. No childcare will be available, Baldree said.

The auction will be at First Assembly of God Church, located at 407 Fort St. The doors will open at 9 a.m. to view auction items. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will usually end around 2:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at Beyond the Alley Boutique at 720 Main St., Buffington Veterinary Hospital, at 805 Homer Rd., or by calling the church at 377-4205. Donations may be made the same way.

