Qualifying for March 25 election ends

Qualifying for the March 25 election ended Friday and five candidates were automatically elected after no candidates qualified to challenge them.

Timothy Mouser was the only qualified candidate for Mayor of Shongaloo.

Marilyn Rasberry, Ann Sexton and Mary Ann Strange qualified for three alderman positions for Shongaloo.

Carol Collier was the sole qualifier for the vacant alderman seat in Doyline.

The seat of Constable in justice of the peace in District 1 remains vacant. The Louisiana Secretary of State will guide the selection process to fill the position.

Early voting for the election is March 11 through 18 and the deadline to register is Feb. 22.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

