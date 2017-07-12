Qualifying for Oct. 14 election kicks off

The Oct. 14 election ballot will start taking shape Wednesday as qualifying begins for municipal elections throughout Webster Parish.

The ballot will include District Judge for the 26th Judicial District Court in Division C, Doyline mayor, Doyline alderman, Constable in justice of the peace in District 1 and state treasurer. Candidates can go to clerk of court offices at the Webster Parish Courthouse to qualify between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Qualifying fees vary for each office. Early voting for the election is Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 and the deadline to register is Sept. 13.

Related

Comments

comments