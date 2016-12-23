Funeral services for R. L. (Pawpaw) Taylor will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at noon at West Lake Baptist Church in Doyline with his son Roy Taylor and Bro. Andy Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at West Lake Cemetery in Doyline under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Mr. Taylor was born July 3, 1933, in Dialville, Texas and entered into rest Dec. 21, 2016 in Bossier City. He served his country in the United States Air Force for 10 years, was a retired carpenter and a member of West Lake Baptist Church in Doyline.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sonny and Evelyn Taylor, wife Bonnie Taylor, brothers Eugene Taylor and James “Bubba” Taylor.

He is survived by his sons Paul Taylor of Doyline, Clifton Taylor and wife Kellie of Shreveport, and Roy Taylor and wife Jill of Doyline, sisters Nancy Oden and husband Horace of Bastrop, Texas Carol Reed and husband Danny, brother Beryl Taylor and wife Barbara, and sister-in-law Melba Davenport all of Jacksonville, Texas, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Keith Taylor, Jodey Taylor, Earl Herrington, Langrum Matthews, Milton Stanley, Nathan Schwab, Mike Falcon, Jason Sibert and Bryce Taylor.

The family extends special thanks to the staff of Life Path Hospice and Riverview Care Center for the care given to Mr. Taylor.

