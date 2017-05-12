Rain shortens night at Minden Rec.

SOFTBALL

Darlings

Minden Athletic 15, McKenzie Contractors 6

Briley Cupples led Minden Athletic with two doubles and two singles, followed by Ellie Earnhardt and Teal Austin with doubles and two singles. Mattison Fowler had four singles, Gemi Robinson and Addison Chandler had three singles and Anna Grace Vining, Peyton Malone and Lylah Huddleston added base hits.

Kynzie Smith doubled and singled twice, Sky Savage doubled and singled, Hannah Whorton doubled and Raleah Harris, Claire Crabtree, Tatum Miller, Maddie Watson and Avery White had two singles.

Belles

3 Jay’s 11, WSC 0

Madison Bumgardner doubled and singled and Reagan Lee singled for 3 Jay’s. Bumgardner also struck out six.

WSC was led by Jordan Sheppard with a triple and Raylee Guthrie with a single. Sheppard also struck out four batters.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Coca-Cola Bears 13, Bayou Rentals 2

Ryder Malone and Cason Gibson had home runs, triples and doubles to lead the Bears, followed by Jaxon Branch who blasted a home run and single of his own. Weston Duck doubled twice and singled, and Jayden O’Rear had three hits. Camden Grubbs had a triple, Tate Machen singled twice and Nathan Vise singled.

John Hollis Robinson doubled and singled, and Kota Streetman, Evan Waller and Dawson Gaston singled.

AA

Force 9, Wonder Boys 1

Cameryn Davis and Hudson Glasscock doubled and singled for Force, Eli Still doubled and Peyton Houston, Ryan Reagan and Drake Chreene added hits.

Bryson Finley doubled for Wonder Boys.

AAA

Crusaders 5, Timberland 1

Levi Pope and Spencer Brantley singled. Pope also struck out seven. Braydon Winston K’d four.

Caleb Wright singled for Timberland. Jaxon Smith sat down seven.

Dixie Youth

Winn Surveying 14, Minden Athletic 1

Jake Wilkins tripled, doubled and singled, Bryce Powell doubled and singled and Price Miller had two singles to lead Winn. Brandon Winston, Ty Maness, Mason Lewis and Gage Jellum added singles. Winston also struck out six.

Elijah Redding tripled and singled and Collin Murphy singled for Minden Athletic.

Dixe Boys

Glenbrook 7, Homer 4

Jackson Powell and Peyton Wells had doubled to lead Glenbrook while Jonathon Parkerson singled. Cale Hollis struck out two batters for Glenbrook.

