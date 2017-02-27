Ramsey’s Southern Outfitters Cuts Ribbon

Ramsey’s Southern Outfitters held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on a beautiful but chilly Saturday. With a petting zoo and pony rides for the children, and delectable treats and shopping for all, owners Heath and Erin Ramsey welcomed the public to an array of products for the whole family. The store offers a line of Purina feed, hunting and fishing apparel and gear, firearms, home décor and a baby registry. The store, located at 457 Highway 531, is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Pictured are the Ramseys, elected officials, Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce members and family and friends.

