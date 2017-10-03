Graveside services for Randy Allen McEachern will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Officiating will be Pastor Trey Waller. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Randy was born Nov. 7, 1963 in Minden and entered into rest Sept. 30, 2017 in Shreveport.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Earl McEachern and grandmother, Oma McEachern.

He is survived by his wife Rita McEachern of Doyline, mother, Janette McEachern of Minden, sisters, Annette Parrie and husband David of Minden, Melinda Elliott and husband Jared of Minden, brother, J.E. McEachern and wife Susan of Minden, sisters-in-law, Joyce Fontenot and husband David of Doyline, Gale Beck of Minden, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

