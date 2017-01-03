Funeral services for Ray Derwin Mangrum will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Ray was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Lake Charles and entered into rest Dec. 31, 2016, in Minden. Ray was a longtime resident of Richmond, Virginia, retired from Troop G of the Louisiana State Police, and a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

He was preceded in death by James Burnice Mangrum, mother Thelma Marie Roach Mangrum, and sister Linda Kay Solet.

He is survived by his sons David Mangrum and wife Patti of Houma, Ryan Mangrum of Charlottesville, Virginia, daughters Christie Verret and husband Junius of Houma, and Holli Toombs and husband John of New Orleans, grandchildren Cheryl Cadiere, Ray Brunet, Brittany Brunet, Heather Verdin, Christian Ledet, great-grandchildren Isabella Brunet, Jaxon Cadiere, Ocean Domangue, Nicholas Billiot, and Blayze Verdin, brothers Gerald Mangrum and J.B. Mangrum and sister Sharon Tucker.

