Rebecca ‘Becky’ Ann Dison

Funeral services for Becky Dison were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017 in the chapel of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with Bro. Johnny Combs officiating. Interment followed at Minden Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the funeral home.

Becky was born Dec. 16, 1950 Atlanta, Texas and passed away July 6, 2017 in Minden. She was 66.

Her family was her greatest earthly possession. She was blessed with two loving daughters and multiple grandchildren, all of whom she greatly loved. She was a very

giving person and loved shopping and her dogs Sophie and TR.

A devoted Christian, Becky read her Bible daily and shared the Word with everyone. In her later years, she attended and graduated from ministry school. She exemplified the love of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Daniel Dison; parents Floyd Moore and Mary Ellen Moore Williams and brothers Eddie Moore, Scotty Moore, Paul Moore and David Moore.

She is survived by her daughters Belinda McCoy and husband Scotty and Brenda Woods; grandchildren Bruce Franklin, Kim Plunkett, Brynn Franklin and Gloria Hurst, Kaiti McFarland, Brandon Franklin, Morgan McCoy, EJ Woods and Ryder Woods; great-grandchildren Madison Franklin, Logan Franklin, Slaid Plunkett, Lilli Plunkett, Wilder McFarland and Adeline McFarland; sister Elizabeth Renee Raburn; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Ronnie Woods, Michael McCoy, Lyndsie Hammontree and Jenalyn Elgarm; and many that knew her as mamaw (Benton Hammontree and Cameron Morgan.)

Pallbearers were Brynn Franklin, BJ Franklin, EJ Woods, Scotty McCoy, Michael McCoy and Bobby Morgan. Honorary pallbearers were Madison Franklin and Ryder Woods.

Special thanks to the Meadowview Nursing Home east wing, Minden Medical Center ICU staff and Dr. Michael Chanler.

