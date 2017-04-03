Recent arrests around Webster Parish

Robert Bayles, 31, of the 100 block of Burrell Drive, was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse battery.

Gregory Davis, 32, of the 500 block of Constable Street was arrested on a warrant for driving under suspension and a warrant for expired inspection sticker.

Lamiracle Gasaway, 39, of the 900 block of Bayou Avenue was arrested for theft of goods.

Romanthis Dillard, 25, of the 700 block of Rebecca, was arrested for possession of marijuana (second offense), driving under suspension and running a red light.

Clifton Carter, 52, of the 600 block of High Street, was arrested for open container, disturbing the peace by intoxication, criminal damage to property and simple assault.

Karla Moss, 55, of the 100 block of Yount Drive, was arrested for theft of goods.

Ehawndrika Harris, 23, of the 600 block of Stone Street, was arrested for public drunkenness and a warrant for simple criminal damage.

Gregory Davis, of the 5000 block of Bellevue Road in Haughton was arrested on a warrant for simple assault and a warrant for theft.

Misti Steiger, 40, of the 200 block of S. Roosevelt Drive, was arrested on a warrant for no driver’s license.

Delandry Winzer, 28, of the 600 block of Stone Street, was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana (third offense), driving under suspension, resisting by flight, expired inspection sticker, warrant for criminal damage to property, warrant for disturbing the peace, illegal carrying of a concealed firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana (felony).

Jessica Woodruff, 38, of the 6000 block of East Texas Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage.

Kendell Bridges II, 28, of the 500 block of Davis Street, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kandis Fuller, 31, of the 1100 block of East Street was arrested for unsafe driving conditions, possession of meth, possession of Subutex, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession in the presence of a minor.

Adam Moss, 53, of the 100 block of Yount Drive, was arrested for domestic abuse battery with strangulation and probation and parole hold.

Mattie Flournoy, 59, of the 200 block of Columbia, possession of schedule I drug.

Donyetta Gillins, 31, of the 300 block of East Street, was arrested for expired driver’s license.

Steven D. Bynog, 59, of the 100 block of Katie Lane, was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

