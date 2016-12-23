Recent arrests by the Minden Police Department

Angela Roberson, 42, of the 100 block of Glenmore Drive in Jonesboro, was arrested on charges of attempted theft of goods and criminal conspiracy.

Kevin Greer, 44, of the 100 block of Glenmore Drive in Jonesboro was arrested on charges of attempted theft of goods and criminal conspiracy.

Thomas George, 64, of the 400 block of Winford Street, was arrested on charges of possession of Sch. II, crack cocaine, possession of Sch. I marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia and was placed on a probation and parole hold.

Jessica Dixon Hawkins, 36, of the 700 block of Brooks Alley, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenndell “Sluch” Eason, 34, of the 1400 block of Lincoln Street, was arrested on warrants for distribution of crack cocaine, Sch. II.

Contina Jenkins, 40, of the 700 block of Peach Street, was arrested as a fugitive from Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kenyaskey Moore, 31, of the 700 block of Peach Street, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Wesley Blevins, 30, of the 6100 block of Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport, was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule substance, meth, and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Gaynor, 28, of Highway 80 in Haughton, was arrested on the charge of theft of goods.

Chrystal Miller, 31, of the 6100 block of Fairfield Drive in Shreveport, was arrested on the charge of theft of goods.

Michael Streetman, 30, of the 5400 block of Highway 164 in Sibley, was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and obstruction of a highway of commerce.

Brittani Gill, of the 70 block of Shell Street, was arrested on theft charges.

Angelica Franklin, 25, of the 700 block of Columbia Street, was arrested on theft charges.

Jennifer Humphery, 20, of the 40 block of Marlind Drive in Haughton, was arrested on theft charges.

Thomas Lawson, 18, of the 3600 block of Green Acres Drive in Bossier City, was arrested on charges of possession of a natural Sch I substance.

Kenneth Barlow, 38, of the 10700 block of Barron Ridge Lane in Keithville, was arrested on a warrant.

Kenneth Jackson, 28, of the 3900 block of Deerfield Road in Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested on warrants for simple burglary and resisting an officer.

Matthew Kiowski, 27, of the 2600 block of East 18th Street in Chattanooga, Tennessee was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery.

Tyrone Nolan, 23, of the 200 block of Weatherton Street in Sibley, was arrested on charges of possession of a Sch. I, sagging pants, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault.

Tihvya Reed, 22, of the 1700 block of Hall Street in Ringgold, was arrested on theft of goods charges.

