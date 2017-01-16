Recent arrests from around Webster Parish

Christopher Young, 28, of the 200 block of Zack trail, was arrested ona bench warrant for theft of goods.

John Fost Jr., 22, of the 10 block of Charmingdale Drive in Monroe, was arrested as a fugitive from Ouachita Parish and a probation and parole hold.

Christopher Young, 28, of the 200 block of Zack Trail, was arrested on charges of DUS and no seat belt.

Jason Puckett, 30, of the 6500 block of Luke Lane in Shreveport, was arrested on a bench warrant for improper turn.

Miranda Poland, 31, of the 6300 block of Highway 371 in Heflin, was arrested on a bench warrant for speeding.

Dewayne Garris, 50, of the 400 block of WT Beck Road, was arrested for switched tags, possession of stolen thigs, no insurance, failure ot register, expired inspection sticker, possession of Schedule II, meth, possession of Schedule III, hydrocodone and a probation and parole hold.

Harley Weaver, 21, odf the 100 block of Wallace Lane, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II, meth, and Possession of Schedule II, hydrocodone.

Skyler Martin, 19, of the 700 block of Drew Lane, was arrested on an warrant.

Clavon Anderson, 34, of the 700 block fo Buck Street, was arrested on bench warrants.

Terry Ferrell, 19, of the 100 block of Gum Street, was arrested on bench warrants.

Jordan Dunn, 18, of the 100 block of Stonewood Street, was arrested on charges of resisting by false information.

William Bailey, 24, of the Magnolia Motel, was arrested on a parole warrant.

Ceciley Bailey, 26, of Magnolia Motel, was arrested on a bench warrant for remaining after being forbidden

Cadence Morgan, 20, of Brushwood Road in Dubberly, was arrested on a bench warrant

Ada Krychele Jones, 30, of the 2400 block of Highway 19 in Magnolia, Arkansas, was arrested on warrants for theft of a motor vehicle, monetary instrument abuse and theft.

Breanna Sharise White, 22, of Center Park Drive in Springhill, was arrested on a warrant for criminal neglect of family.

Derrell Ridley, 27, of Main Street in Gibsland, was arrested on a warrant and for no seat belt.

Kaveaun Lewis, 20, of the 300 block of Orr Street in Cullen, was arrested on warrants for DUS and no insurance.

Kendrick Taylor, 37, or the 8600 block of Highway 4 in Castor, was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized entry, aggravated battery and theft.

Jason Jenkins, 55, of McDowell Street in Doyline, was arrested on warrants as a fugitive from Bossier Parish.

William Frazier, 54, of Lorex Road, was arrested on warrants for criminal neglect of family, switched plates and DUS.

