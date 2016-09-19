Recent arrests made around Webster Parish

SHARE THIS

Minden Police Department

Carlee Powell, 19, of the 8900 block of Highway 521 in Haynesville, was arrested for second degree battery and interference with medical treatment.

Shartrella West, 24, of the 200 block of Barbara Drive, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

Jeremy M. Moro, 39, of the 500 block of West Todd, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Marc L. Anderson, 37, of the 100 block of Normandie Lane, was arrested for possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine) and reckless operation.

Tyrone Nolan, 22, of the 200 block of Weatherton in Sibley, was arrested for possession of Schedule I CDS (natural marijuana) and sagging pants.

DeQuincy Jones, 27, of the 300 block of Hillside, was arrested for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Eric Moore, 24, of the 1100 block of East Street, was arrested on warrants for switched tags, no driver’s license, two counts of no insurance, driving under suspension, and plates required.

Sylvester Coleman, 23, of the 400 block of Fort Street, was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I CDS (ecstasy), resisting an officer, and simple criminal damage to property.

Cortavelous Rice, 23, of the 200 block of Barbara Drive, was arrested for driving under suspension, stop sign, no insurance, switched tags, and failure to register.

Jodi Pritchard, 46, of the 1600 block of Oriole Street in Bossier City, was arrested for prohibited acts, possession of Schedule II CDS, and red light.

Caleb Wiley, 23, of the 400 block of Sugar Creek Loop, was arrested for aggravated second degree battery.

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office

William Lair, 42, of the 2000 block of Highway 531, was arrested on two warrants for conspiracy to commit introduction of a CDS into a correctional facility, distribution of a schedule III CDS, and obstruction of justice.

Tammy Lair, 42, of the 2000 block of Highway 531, was arrested for criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility and two counts of felony theft.

Akhari Brown, 17, of the 200 block of Coverdale Lane in West Monroe, was arrested for speeding, no driver’s license, aggravated flight from an officer, and felony possession of stolen things.

