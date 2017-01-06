Recent arrests made around Webster Parish

James Cheatham, 36, of the 400 block of Germantown Road was arrested on a bench warrant for theft of goods.

Brandon Winston, 37, was arrested on bench warrants for possession of Schedule I marijuana, proof of insurance and open container.

Rex Taylor, 50, of the 800 block of Bracken Street, was arrested on charges of illegal use of weapon, resisting by force, battery on police officer and public intimidation.

Willie Milton Flennoy, 51, of the 4000 block of Wilburger Street, Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested on charges of theft of goods.

Hannah Miss, 29, of the 100 block of Yount Drive, was arrested on charges of theft of goods.

Ralph Krabill, 41, of the 1400 block of Lewisville Road, was arrested on bench warrants for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and child desertion.

John Miller, 18, of the 700 block of Jack Martin Road, was arrested on bench warrants for improper lane use, no insurance and license plate.

Mattie Flournoy, 59, of the 200 block of Columbia Street, was arrested on charged of possession of marijuana and improperly parked.

Michael Johnson, 42, of the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was arrested on charges of open container, resisting, possession of SCH I (marijuana), possession of Schedule II (meth), possession of Schedule IV (xanax), possession of Schedule III (suboxone).

Shawana Lance, 26, of the 3700 block of Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance, expired registration, possession of Schedule I (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damien Bollinger, 37, of the 1000 block of College Street, Shreveport, was arrested on charges of remaining after forbidden and criminal damage.

Kirk Kirtley, 60, of the 100 block of Faen Elton Road in Crossett, Arkansas,was arrested on charges of public intoxication and open container.

Roy Doyle, 24, of the 100 block of Holley Road in Dubberly, was arrested on charges of simple obstruction of Highway, felony possession of synthetic marijuana, attempted obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derocko Castle, 26, of the 700 block of East Union Street, was arrested on bench warrants for simple criminal damage, telephone harassment and simple assault.

Demarcus Grider, 33, of the 1200 block of Adams Avenue in Homer, was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Charles Hunter, 36, of the 600 block of Joel Street, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule I, synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUS, improper parking, and obstructed driver view.

William Howard II, 30, of the 900 block of Victory Drive, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia and obstructing driver view.

Ricky Shine, 56, of the 100 block of Miller Street, was arrested on a bench warrant for illegal carrying of a weapon.

Felix Fajardo, 34, of the 22oo block of Urbandale Street in Shreveport, was arrested on charges of second DWI, no driver’s license, improper lane use, open container, fugitive from I.C.E.

Ketoni Cooper, 27, of the 1400 block of Lewisville Road, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and bench warrants.

Jeraldo Cutty, 28, of the 100 block of Pine Street, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule IV, alprazolam, with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphilia, no license plate light.

