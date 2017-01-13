Recent arrests made by Minden Police Department

Kendrick Taylor, 37, of the 8600 block of Highway 4 in Castor, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

Neal More, 50, of the 400 block of Scott Street, was arrested on bench warrants for theft and damage to property.

Randie Marshall, 23, f the 400 block of Fincher Road was arrested on bench warrants for hit and run and simple criminal damage to property.

Roger Thomas, 46, of the 8500 block of highway 371 in Sibley, was arrested on a bench warrant for DUS.

RuKiya Williams, 41, of the 200 block of Virgina Street, was arrest on charges of improper lane use and DUS.

Ryan Neal, age and address unknown, was arrested on bench warrants for running a stop sign and expired drivers license.

TNeicia Jucko, 33, of the 100 block of Jennifer Lane in Monroe, was arrested on charges of DUS and expired registration.

Alonzo Moore, 46, address unknown, was arrested on a state warrant.

Shannon Haese, 42, address unknown, was arrested on bench warrants for no seat belt, no insurance, and DUS.

Kayla Carter, 23, of the 300 block of Roosevelt Stree, was arrested on bench warrant for no drivers license on person.

Ian Burgess, 31, of the 1200 block of Cornwall Avenue, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and possession of Schedule IV, Tramadol.Bianca Nelson, 228, of the 100 block of Syrup Mill Road, was arrested on charges of theft.

Eddie Oliver, 53, of the 500 block of Woodard Street, was arrested on bench warrants for traffic control and DUS.

Joseph Savers, 30, of the 1100 block of Drew Lane, was arrested on bench warrants for DUS, no insurance, and expired registration.

Lacelia Moody, 31, of the 1000 block o East Street, was arrested on bench warrants for DUS and improper turn.

Jeremy Grant, 24, of the 800 block of Fincher Road, was arrested on bench warrants for DUS, improper lane use and no insurance.

Reginald Crawford, 57, of the 100 block of West Roosevelt Street, was arrested on a parole hold and bench warrants for distribution of synthetic marijuana.

Lori Turner, 35, of the 1900 block of Wimberly Street in Longview, Texas, was arrested on charges of theft of goods.

Lawerncetta Barnes, 22, of the 400 block of Davis Road in Haughton, was arrested as a fugitive from Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Audrie Rosypal, 23, of the 300 block of Holomon Loop in Dubberly, was arrested on charges of theft of goods.

