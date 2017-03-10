Recent arrests made by Minden police

Chris Hunt, 24, of the 500 block of Marshall Street, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenny Lee Jr., 26, of the 1100 block of Syrup Mill Road, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Delandra Holliday, 28, of the 700 block of Pershing Street, was arrested as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brittanie Bailey, 23, of the 600 block of Lewis Street, was arrested for interfering with a police investigation and resisting arrest.

Tommy Bailey, 25, of the 100 block of W. McKinley in Haughton, was arrested on two counts of attempted murder of police officer, four counts of battery on a

police officer, disarming a police officer and four bench warrants.

Timothy Bailey, 54, of the 500 block of Holomon, was arrested for open container and disturbing the peace by drunkenness.

John George Jr., 30, of the 300 block of Hall Alley, was arrested on two bench warrants.

Logan W. Johnson, 29, of the 500 block of Sommersby Drive, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Chester D. Kimmons, 20, of the 200 block of South Lemon Street, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Bravion Shyne, 27, of the 100 block of Syrup Mill Road, was arrested on bench warrants.

Dorothy Walker, 47, of the 200 block of Nursery Road, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Latonya Carter, 32, of the 600 block of Leary Street, was arrested on three bench warrants.

Abby Kendall Cox, 33, of the 400 block of Gracie Road, was arrested for theft of goods and two counts of possession of CDS schedule IV.

Toby Cox, 37, of the 400 block of Gracie Farms Road, was arrested for simple assault.

Andrae Moore, 37, of the 300 block of Lee Street, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Batts, of the 7800 block of Dixie Blanchard Road, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Jeremy Chancellor, 45, of Creekwood, was arrested for possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Dekarlos Harrison, 29, of the 700 block of Cherry Street, was arrested for possession of CDS schedule 1, possession with intent, bench warrant for resisting

an officer and disturbing the peace.

Randy Barbo, 27, of the 10000 block of Louisiana Highway 371, was arrested as a fugitive from Red River Parish.

Roy D. Henry, 68, of the 100 block of Milton Drive, was arrested on four bench warrants.

