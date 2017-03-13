Recent arrests made by Springhill police

Demetrius Moore, 46, of the 17 block of Camelot in Springhill, was arrested on two counts of disturbing the peace by fighting and theft by shoplifting.

Garald Barrier, 53, of the 1600 block of Walnut Road in Springhill, was arrested for open container.

Cody Tyson, 21, of the 800 block of Coyle Street in Springhill, was arrested for criminal damage to property and failure to appear.

Dartavious Wilson, 19, of the 2000 block of Reynolds Street, was arrested on a bench warrant for shoplifting.

Ardis Oliver, 53, of the 100 block of 7th Street in Springhill, was arrested for speeding, no driver’s license and failure to appear.

Lytavious Green, 18, of the 100 block of 3rd Street in Springhill, was arrested for theft and failure to appear.

Jessica Fetzer, 31, of the 700 block of 5th Street in Springhill, was arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Freddie Hagan Jr., 54, of the 700 block of Young Road in Springhill, was arrested as a fugitive from probation and parole.

Jeremy Guin, 40, of the 100 block of 11th Street in Springhill, was arrested for simple battery.

Ronnie Fish, 26, of the 3300 block of Walnut Road in Sarepta, was arrested for DWI first offense and open container.

Darrell Cude, 35, no address listed, was arrested for resisting an officer by flight.

Editor’s note: The listing reflects a record of arrests made by the Springhill Police Department. An arrest does not reflect an admission of guilt or innocence.

