Recent arrests made by Springhill Police

William Robinson, 47, of the 100 block of Taylor Street in Springhill, was arrested for domestic abuse battery. Bond was set at $266.

Zalanste Stephens, 17, of the 1100 block of 5th Street in Springhill, was arrested for theft. Bond was set at $266.

Brandon Parrie, 30, of the 500 block of Springbranch Road in Springhill, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,027.

Alnesha Walker, 27, of the 500 block of Springbranch Road in Springhill, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,027.

Editor’s note: The listing reflects a record of arrests made by the Springhill Police Department. An arrest does not reflect an admission of guilt or innocence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

