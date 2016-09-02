Recent arrests made in Webster Parish

SHARE THIS

Minden Police Department

Anthony Edel, Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Robinson Drive, was arrested for disturbing the peace by language and unauthorized entry.

Drennon Keen, 19, of the 1700 block of Stonewall Frierson in Frierson, was arrested on a warrant for careless operation.

Willie D. Candler, Jr., 47, of the 200 block of Chrysler Street, was arrested on warrants for driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.

Breanna Halliday, 19, of the 1000 block of Tillman Drive was arrested on a warrant for license plate required.

Jacob M. Keith, 26, of the 300 block of Hanson Drive in Doyline, was arrested for theft of goods.

Rebecca Phillips, 44, of the 100 block of Marshall Street, was arrested for theft of goods (third offense).

Adrian Flournoy, 38, of the 100 block of Flournoy Drive, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (second offense), hit and run, open container, and unlawful use of license.

Darrell Kirksey, 33, of the 700 block of Peach Street, was arrested on a warrant for criminal damage to property.

Derrick D. Parker, 26, of the 700 block of Caney Street, was arrested on a warrant as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Allen Young, 27, of the 70 block of Shell Street, was arrested for driving under suspension and no insurance.

Skye Dillon, 20, of the 100 block of Marshall Street, was arrested for possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine) and no brake lights.

Kevin N. Sykes, 31, of the 100 block of Marshall Street, was arrested for driving under suspension and expired registration.

Kimberly Ray, 35, of the 200 block of Pearl Street, was arrested on warrants for simple battery and remaining after forbidden.

Printess L. Britton, 67, of the 1900 block of Hazel Street in Shreveport, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failure to signal.

Glenn C. Rowe, 47, of the 500 block of Wyandotte Street in Shreveport, was arrested for possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), switched tags, no registration, and no insurance.

Joshua Bates, 23, of the 200 block of Katie Lane, was arrested on warrants for driving under suspension and no insurance.

Terrancce Rabb, 25, of the 800 block of S. Main Street in Homer, was arrested as a fugitive from Claiborne Parish.

Jammario Price, 27, of the 11,000 block of Highway 80, was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse battery.

Jeremy Grant, 23, of the 700 block of Plum Street, was arrested for improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no insurance.

Shamika Moore, 38, of the 200 block of Hillside Lane, was arrested on a warrant for no insurance.

Chatavia Ivory, 35, of the 300 block of Pine Street, was arrested on a warrant for no proof of insurance.

Kelley Smith, 40, of the 700 block of Nella Street, was arrested on warrants for no proof of insurance and expired inspection.

Robert Halbert, Jr., 58, of the 800 block of Driver Street, was arrested on a warrant.

Tommy Bailey, III, 24, of the 300 block of B. F. Martin Drive, was arrested for possession of Schedule I CDS (synthetic marijuana), resisting an officer, and probation hold.

Carla Cramer, 62, of the 1300 block of Sheppard Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (third offense) and careless operation.

Cardarius Casey, 24, of the 500 block of S. Middle Landing, was arrested on a probation warrant.

Peyton Gorham, 22, of the 100 block of Roosevelt Street, was arrested for third offense felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole warrant.

Kaderrious Gardner, 21, of the 7000 block of Altus Loop in Shreveport, was arrested for possession of Schedule I CDS (natural marijuana), drug paraphernalia, and stop sign.

Webster Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Squyres, 32, of the 800 block of Woodmill Road in Heflin, was arrested for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, simple assault, and aggravated assault.

Fabion Weston, 25, of the 16,000 block of Highway 80, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.

Randall Roberts, 35, of Columbia 84 Road in Magnolia, Arkansas, was arrested for two counts contempt of court.

Jeremy McClendon, 30, of the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

Derrick Parker, 26, of the 700 block of Caney Street, was arrested for criminal neglect of family.

Larry Lawson, 38, of the 1000 block of Carter Road in Doyline, was arrested for domestic abuse

battery.

Edward Jackson, 29, of the 1500 block of Shreveport Road, was arrested for distribution of Schedule I CDS and a warrant for probation violation.

Stacy Times, 31, of the 200 block of Keller Street in Homer, was arrested for two counts of simple battery and simple criminal trespassing.

Courtney Fallon, 23, of the 600 block of Bellvue Road in Haughton, was arrested for careless operation, two counts of driving under suspension, driving while intoxicated, and tail lamp.

Dana Moore, 40, of the 200 block of Washington in Taylor, Arkansas, was arrested for criminal conspiracy of simple burglary.

Christine Baldwin, 50, of the 4500 block of Rainbows Inn Place in Dover, Florida, was arrested for resisting an officer by force, obstruction of justice, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCameron Kinsey, 27, of the 300 block of Ash Street, was arrested for five counts of distribution of Schedule I CDS (synthetic marijuana) and five counts of violation of a uniform CDS in a drug free zone.

Nicholas Barbo, 21, of the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue in Heflin, was arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Richard Baldwin, 53, of the 4500 block of Rainbows End Place in Dover, Florida, was arrested for careless operation, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule I CDS, and drug paraphernalia.

Jonathon Langley, 26, of the 11,000 block of Highway 80, was arrested for improper lane usage and driving under suspension for prior offenses.

Springhill Police Department

Max Fielding, 60, of the 1700 block of Logan Drive in Haynesville, was arrested for driving under suspension and as a fugitive from Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Stevenson, 37, of the 1300 block of Highway 29 in Lewisville, Arkansas, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, and speeding.

Mitchell Jackson, 51, of the 400 block of Utah Avenue in Tyler, Texas, was arrested for open container.

Robert Davis, 19, of the 200 block of Hickory Street in Springhill, was arrested for theft and failure to appear.

Anntrenikque Hawthorne, 19, of the 700 block of 5th NE in Springhill, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of stolen things, principal to theft, criminal trespassing, and two counts of simple battery.

Diakeijah Hawthorne, 19, of the 200 block of 3rd Street SE in Springhill, was arrested for theft by shoplifting, simple assault, and domestic abuse battery.

Shinekia Caldwell, 18, of the 200 block of 2nd Pinehill in Springhill, was arrested for theft and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Ralph Turner, 49, of the 500 block of 6th Street NE in Springhill, was arrested for disturbing the peace (drunkenness in public).

Kenneth Evans, 46, of the 600 block of Spruce Street in Springhill, was arrested for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest by flight, no driver’s license on person, and no insurance.

Michael Dauzat, 50, of the 500 block of Springbranch Road in Springhill, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (second offense).

Jeffery Walker, 22, of the 400 block of S. Park Drive in Springhill, was arrested for simple battery and possession of synthetic marijuana.

Lakarla Thomas, 27, of the 100 block of Newsom Street in Cullen, was arrested for simple battery and simple property damage.

Loren Davis, 22, of the 200 block of Elmwood Street in Springhill, was arrested for domestic battery.

Stella Sanders, 29, of Coyle Street in Springhill, was arrested for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, aggravated flight, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, resisting by flight, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rhonda Hunt, 47, of the 100 block of East 4th in Bradley, Arkansas, was arrested for unauthorized entry.

Johnnie Jenkins, 65, of the 300 block of East Street in Cotton Vally, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and headlamps required.

Billy Brown, 33, of the 300 block of Reynolds Street in Springhill, was arrested for distribution of synthetic marijuana and distribution of a legend drug (naproxen).

Charles Germany, 54, of the Whitlow Street in Springhill, was arrested for two counts of open container.

Terry Manning, 42, of the 1100 block of 4th Street SW in Springhill, was arrested for open container, driving while intoxicated, and driving on rights of roadway laned for traffic.

