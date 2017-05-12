Rendering released for new convenience store, restaurant

Jesse Waller, President of Waller Petroleum, released a rendering of what his second Bon Temps location will look like Thursday via Facebook.

The rendering, done by Prevot Design Services of Shreveport, shows the outside of what the new location should look like, with its sleek look suggesting some modern architecture is on its way to Shreveport Road.

“We think this is going to be one of Minden’s crown jewels,” Waller said. “We are expecting construction to be completed and hope to open our doors in late December.”

The new location will be two floors, with Bon Temps’ administrative headquarters located on the second floor and the convenience store/restaurant on the first. Instead of the popular Fleur Deli, Waller is opting for something a little smokier with Smokin’ J’s: A BBQ Joint.

