Funeral services for Rene’ Herren will be held Friday, March 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Danny Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Point Chapel Cemetery in Doyline. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Rene’ was born Sept. 8, 1962 in Shreveport and entered into rest March 7, 2017, in Princeton.

She is survived by her husband James A. Herren of Princeton, sons James R. Herren and wife Sheri of Princeton, Chris George and wife Melissa of Dubach, Cory Herren and wife Jessica of Minden, brothers Dean Anders of Ida and Michael Allen Anders of Hosston, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Richard Childers, Ricky Whitaker, Britten Culverhouse, Scotty Lee, Kyle Tyler and Jon Dumas.

The family extends a special thanks to Jackie, Imogene, and Rosa Lee with Hospice for their care in her time of illness.

