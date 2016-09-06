Repairs top Webster Parish School Board agenda

SHARE THIS

The Webster Parish School Board will tackle a short agenda Tuesday to consider maintenance projects to several schools.

Board members will consider re-roofing the main building of North Webster Junior High School in the amount of $147,712, using the Sarepta Maintenance fund. They will consider replacing the fire wiring in alarm systems at J.A. Phillips Middle School for $1,860 using the District 6 half-cent sales tax.

Board members will also consider a request for Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School to replace electrical work in the shop/agricultural building for $13,765, using the Consolidated 3 Maintenance Fund.

Sylvia Dupree, child nutrition program supervisor, will give the board a report on the free lunch program.

Rodney Taylor, of Taylor and Sons, will present the employee of the month, Hilda Evans, a custodian at North Webster Upper Elementary School.

The board will hear the superintendent’s report.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at Central Office, located at 1442 Sheppard St.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

