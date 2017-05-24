Report: Minden’s water is safe

The water we drink is safe. That’s the results of the 2016 water quality report for the city of Minden.

No violations were found during 2016, according to the report.

“We have good, fresh, clean water in the City of Minden,” Minden Mayor Tommy Davis said. “We are very fortunate to be at the recharge of the Sparta Aquifer, which helps us have good clean water.”

The following regulated contaminates were detected at levels below their maximum contaminant level. These samples, except for lead and copper results and surface water systems, were collected at the raw water source and represent water before any treatment, blending or distribution.

As these samples had not yet been treated, consumer tap levels of the contaminants could be less.

Samples of regulated contaminates were as follows:

n Arsenic (major sources include natural deposits, runoff from orchards and runoff from glass and electronic production wastes) — On June 13, 2016, the level of arsenic stood at 0.52, below the maximum containment level (MCL) of 10, which is allowed in drinking water.

n Barium (major sources include discharge of drilling wastes, metal refineries and erosion of natural deposits) — On July 13, 2015, the level of barium stood at 0.46, below the maximum containment level (MCL) of 2, which is allowed in drinking water.

n Benzene (major sources include discharge from factories, leaching from gas storage tanks and landfills) — On July 20, 2015, the level of benzene stood at 3.8, below the maximum containment level (MCL) of 5, which is allowed in drinking water.

n Cadmium (major sources include corrosion of galvanized pipes, erosion of natural deposits, discharge from metal refineries, and runoff from waste batteries and paints) — On July 13, 2015, the level of cadmium stood at 3.8, below the MCL of 5, which is allowed in drinking water.

n Fluoride (major sources include erosion of natural deposits, water additive which promotes strong teeth, discharge from fertilizer and aluminum factories) — On July 13, 2015, the level of fluoride stood at 0.20, below the MCL of 4.

n Nitrate-Nitrite (major sources include runoff from fertilizer use, leaching from septic tanks and sewage, natural deposits) — On Oct. 17, 2016, the level of nitrate-nitrite stood at 1, below the MCL of 10.

n Selenium (major sources include discharge from petroleum, metal refineries and mines and natural deposits ) — On July 20, 2015, the level of selenium stood at 0.82, below the MCL of 50.

n Thallium (major sources include processing from ore-processing sites, discharge from electronic, glass and drug factories) — On May 9, 2016, the level of thallium stood at 1.2, below the MCL of 2.

n Gross Alpha Particle Activity, total (major sources include the erosion of natural deposits) — On July 13, 2015, the level of gross alpha particle activity stood at 4.56, below the MCL of 15.

n Lead (majors sources include the corrosion of household plumbing systems and the erosion of natural deposits) — From 2012 through 2014, the level of lead stood at

2.00, below the MCL of 15.

The report monitored the water from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2016. Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health threat.

The city has 10 water wells, all coming from the Sparta Aquifer.

A source water assessment plan is available at city hall. The plan is an assessment of delineated area around the listed sources through which contaminants, if present, could migrate and reach the source water. The plan also includes an inventory of potential sources of contamination within the delineated area, and a determination of the water supply’s susceptibility to contamination by the identified potential sources.

According to the SWAP, Minden’s water system has a susceptibility rating of “high.”

Additional questions regarding the 2016 Water Quality Report should be forwarded to the City of Minden at 377-2144.

