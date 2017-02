SAREPTA — Two riders were airlifted after a head-on crash at Muddy Bottoms ATV Park, according to reports.

Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton told KTBS the crash happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. A third rider was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Condition of the riders are unknown, but Sexton told the news station one may be in critical condition.

A total of five air rescues occurred from Muddy Bottoms on Saturday.

