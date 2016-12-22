Residents give the gift of life

The Lifeshare Blood Centers blood drive in honor of Coleson Shaw exceeded its goal of 20 donations. Lifeshare Representative Mary Jo Henderson said the total count was 32. Coleson Shaw, and his mother, Yvette Shaw, stand with Cade Shaw as he donates blood for the first time. Anthony Turner, phlebotomist, begins the process for the blood donation. Cade Shaw was a bone marrow match for his brother, Coleson, and donated it after Coleson’s six-year battle with Diamond Blackfan Anemia. He now battles a cancerous tumor in the hip area, and is undergoing chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

