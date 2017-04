Lifeshare Blood Centers held a blood drive Friday in an effort to fill up the blood bank to help those who need blood. Stacy Ann Winchester, of Homer, gave blood as DeAngela Perry, a phlebotomy technician, keeps an eye on her.

Kali Copeland, of Doyline, stopped by to give blood. Anthony Turner, phlebotomy technician with Lifeshare Blood Centers, begins the process to draw her blood. LifeShare representative Mary Jo Henderson said 11 units were donated, which will save 33 lives.

